After Kerala HC clears, CPI-M welcomes return of Saji Cherian as Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31 First came the dismissing of a plea by a division bench of Kerala High Court that sought disqualification of Saji Cherian as an MLA following a speech where he belittled the Constitution, and now the CPI-M has cleared the decks for his return as State Minister.

It was on Friday at the CPI-M state secretariat meeting that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was asked for the date of swearing in of Cherian.

On July 6, Cherian had to quit as State Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Cinema after a huge public outcry over his remarks for disrespecting the Constitution of India at a party meeting held near Pathanamthitta.

The first relief for Cherian came after the local police, which probed the case early this month decided to close it as it did not have the merit, and then came the crucial division bench ruling of the High Court which dismissed a plea that sought disqualification of Cherian as MLA.

Hence, it was only a matter of time for the return of Cherian, one of the closest aide of Vijayan and it is now likely to take place in the coming days, before the assembly session resumes in January.

Vijayan's liking for Cherian was known soon after he decided not to induct a new person in place of Cherian and instead, divided his portfolios amongst three other Ministers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor