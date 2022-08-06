After liquor, Delhi govt, LG lock horns over dirty water supply to Montenegro consulate

New Delhi, Aug 6 Amid the ongoing standoff over the contentious liquor policy, a new issue has cropped up between the Delhi government and the LG after the Montenegro consulate complained to the latter about dirty water supply.

In a letter to Delhi LG, Honorary Consul General Dr Janice Darbari complained that the Consulate General Office was not getting water supply for the last two days.

"The Delhi Jal Board has said that it will send a water tanker, but no action has been taken. The water supply is low and dirty," Dr Darbari complained.

Taking cognisance of the matter, LG Vinai Kumar Saxena has immediately directed the chief secretary to resolve the matter.

"Received complaint from Consulate of Montenegro regarding non supply of water, unavailability of tankers & dirty water at low pressure by DJB. Directed CS to immediately resolve the issue.

Advised CM Arvind Kejriwal ji to address such matters that affect India's image globally", said LG in a tweet.

The Consul General has requested Delhi LG Saxena to resolve the matter "as it disrupts the working of the diplomatic Mission in India".

