After meeting with PM Modi, NCP to join hands with BJP?, here's what Sharad Pawar said

NCP chief Sharad Pawar met PM Modi in Delhi on Wednesday. The two leaders met at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament this afternoon. The highlight of this particular meeting was that it was a one-to-one meeting. No other leaders were present at the meeting. It is learned that the two had a discussion for about 20 to 25 minutes. The timing of the visit is significant given the current political situation in Maharashtra and the ongoing rift between the ruling party and the opposition.

He raised the issue of situation in Lakshadweep before Modi. He also said that two issues were discussed in Maharashtra. He pointed out to the Prime Minister that the issue of 12 MLAs appointed by the Governor was still pending and also raised the issue of ED taking action against MP Sanjay Raut.

When asked about BJP and NCP coming together he replied,"Mahavikas Aghadi government is against BJP. We have never been with BJP. Therefore, there is no question of going with them. We are trying to give an alternative against BJP. There is no threat to Mahavikas Aghadi government. The government will complete 5 years and will be elected in next assembly elections."



