After raids on 5 RJD leaders, Bihar Mahagathbandhan anticipates more action

Patna, Aug 25 A day after the CBI raids on five leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar just gave a smile in answer to questions of waiting mediapersons. "You would see what will happen in future," Kumar said while hinting that the BJP top leadership 'acted in anger'.

The leaders of Mahagathbandhan are expecting more raids in the future, said sources.

Nitish Kumar along with Governor Phagu Chauhan and deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav went to the statue of socialist leader B.P. Mandal to pay gratitude on his birth anniversary.

On Wednesday, the CBI conducted multiple raids in Patna, Katihar, Madhubani and Gurugram on the houses and properties of five RJD leaders.

CBI teams under the protection of CRPF personnel conducted raids at the houses and offices of RJD MLC and Biscoman chief Sunil Kumar Singh, RJD Rajya Sabha MPs Asfaq Karim (Katihar) and Fayyaz Ahmed (Madhubani), former MLC Subodh Rai and ex-MLA Abu Dujana. A team of CBI also conducted raids at Urban Cubes mall located at sector 71 of Gurugram (Haryana).

CBI believes that Tejashwi Yadav has a stake in the mall even though he has clarified that he has nothing to do with the mall. It is owned by a person named Krishna Kumar and a BJP MP has investments in it. Moreover, the mall was inaugurated by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Tejashwi further said that the CBI should ask Manohar Lal Khattar to ascertain the name of the owner.

