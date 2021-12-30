After Ram Temple and Kashi Vishwanath corridor, work has begun on Mathura-Vrindavan passage: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that after fulfilling Bharatiya Janata Party's poll promise on Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya, work has begun in Mathura and Vrindavan passage as well.

Addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad on Wednesday, Yogi Adityanath said, "We had promised to launch Ram Mandir work in Ayodhya. And now Kashi Vishwanath Dham is also being constructed. How can Mathura-Vrindavan be left out? Work has started there as well."

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had done the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5, 2020. Besides, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor earlier this month, a megaproject expecting to boost tourism in Varanasi.

The UP Chief Minister also took a veiled dig on the Samajwadi Party (SP) over businessman Peeyush Jain's arrest and said that the recovery of a huge stash of cash and gold bricks has exposed how the previous governments had concealed the money that belongs to the poor.

The Chief Minister said, "Now the people would know where the money, which was originally to be used for the development of the state, was being misused."

"The recovery of a huge stash of cash and gold bricks three days ago exposes the black deeds of previous governments and shows how they concealed the money that belongs to the poor," the Uttar Pradesh CM hit out at the previous governments.

"Now, this money will be used to accelerate the pace of development to make the state number one," he added.

Yogi Adityanath further accused Congress of filing false cases against Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Hindu leaders and nurturing terrorists.

"You must have seen Maharashtra ATS statement...you must have seen how at that time they used to put false cases on workers and leaders of BJP, RSS, Hindu leaders," said Adityanath.

"You must have seen this in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Congress should apologise to the people of this country for what they did," he added.

"When Congress was in power they used to inspire and nature terrorists, now when they are in opposition they protest against the work done for the development of people of this country," he added.

UP Chief Minister's comment comes a day after the 15th witness in 2008 Malegaon blast case turned hostile. The witness told the court today that ATS forced him to falsely take Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and five RSS members' names.

The Assembly election in the state is scheduled for next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

