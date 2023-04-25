After recovery from COVID, Rajnath to join BJP's poll campaign in Karnataka from tomorrow

New Delhi [India], April 25 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will join the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign in Karnataka for the upcoming state Assembly polls from Belagavi and Bagalkote districts starting Wednesday, sources said.

Rajnath tested COVID positive last week. He has recovered from the disease.

Notably, the Defence Minister featured in the list of BJP's star campaigners released by the party.

Big names in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and party president JP Nadda among others featured in the party's list of star campaigners for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.

The BJP released a list of 40-star campaigners on April 18 for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections for which the BJP has exerted full might to return to power.

The other big names from the Centre which will seek votes for the party in BJP's "gateway to the South" (Karnataka) include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Smriti Ir and others.

The BJP is seeking a second term in the state and has exuded confidence of returning to power with a full majority.

BJP's election campaign is likely to get a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the State on April 29.

According to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, PM Modi will start his campaign from Belgavi. He will visit Chikodi, Kittur and Kudachi in Belagavi, one of the biggest districts of Karnataka. Prime Miniter will also visit Uttara Kannada district. The PM will also visit the poll-bound State on May 3.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor