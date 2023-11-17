After Trump, Nikki Haley 'most favoured' probable for US Presidency in 2024

Washington, Nov 16 Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has been rising in the polls in early voting states, especially after her strong performances in the three GOP sponsored presidential debates – Milwaukee, San Francisco and Florida. Though she still lags far behind Donald Trump, she argues she's strongest nominee to take on President Joe Biden, US media reports said.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) says she’s what the US "needs to take on Trump and Biden in the 2024 presidential race".

Haley was born to Indian Sikh parents who immigrated to the US from Canada. Her father is a biologist and her mother a lawyer turned boutique shop owner, that’s now a million dollar franchise. They came with $8 dollars in their pockets.

At 13, Haley began overseeing the store’s financial books, and after graduating from Clemson in 1994 with a bachelor's degree in accounting, she became the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Haley met her husband William Michael Haley in the college, and got married in 1996. They have two children.

Haley's career in politics began in 2004 when she defeated a longstanding incumbent to win a seat in the South Carolina House. Haley then ran for Governor in 2009, making her the first person to be elected the Governor of South Carolina who wasn’t a white.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor