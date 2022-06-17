After UP and MP, K'taka also to recruit 'Agniveers' into police

Bengaluru, June 17 Coming down heavily on the protests in several parts of the country over the 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme announced by the central government, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that these 'Agniveer' soldiers will be recruited into the state police after they complete their training.

"We have planned that such 4-year military trainees can be recruited for the police," Jnanendra told reporters.

The BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have announced a similar moves amid the protests against the 'Agnipath' scheme.

Conceding that unemployment is "a burning issue forcing youngsters to take up jobs for just Rs 5,000", Jnanendra said the 'Agnipath' scheme will benefit lakhs of aspirants. "After military service, they can be selected for service in the police and security establishments. On what basis are people protesting? I don't understand," he said.

"There are some classes in our society that won't allow any transformation. Agnipath is a new scheme that the Centre has only announced. It hasn't been implemented even. It's a very good scheme," Jnanendra said.

"In countries like Israel, military training for the youth is compulsory. Here, the government wants to give military training for four years with a salary of Rs 30,000-Rs 40,000. After that, they'll be given a lumpsum of Rs 12-13 lakh. And, 25 per cent of them will be retained in the military," the minister stated.

The Centre and state governments are "looking into" the "forces behind" the ongoing protests, Jnanendra said. "Suddenly, people hit the streets and start torching things. They wear a mask. This is a conspiracy," he said.

"Torching trains and homes against such a good scheme...what can I say?," he lamented.

BJP-ruled Karnataka has stayed peaceful even as protests rocked Secunderabad in neighbouring Telangana on Friday.

