Agnipath protest: Youths booked for blocking Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

Gurugram, June 17 As many as 100-150 youths protesting against the 'Agnipath' scheme were booked by the Gurugram Police for blocking the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway at Bilaspur Chowk.

Veer Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Pataudi), told that the youths had been booked at the Bilaspur police station for blocking the national highway for several hours on Thursday.

"The police had asked the protesters to vacate the expressway but despite instructions, they remained sitting in the middle of the expressway which led to traffic congestion on the National Highway," Singh said.

"We are trying to identify the protesters with the help of videography and CCTV installed at the spot. Action will be taken against those involved in the protest as per the law," he added.

The police in the FIR said that about 100-150 youths were sitting on the national highway and stopped the vehicle movements on both sides of the expressway.

"During protest when the Duty Magistrate and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Vishram Kumar Meena and police force came to the spot and tried to open the traffic, the youths kept shouting slogans continuously on the road and obstructed the vehicle movements," the FIR said.

The police have registered an FIR under the relevant section of the IPC including section 8B National Highway Act 1956 at the Bilaspur police station.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram district administration on Friday imposed Section 144 CrPC as a precautionary measure to maintain law & order, in view of the Agnipath protests.

"Orders were issued as a precautionary measure to maintain the law & order situation in district Gurugram," said Ankita Chowdhary, SDM Gurugram .

Section 144 of CrPC restricts the assembly of four or more persons in the district. Violators will be punished under Section 188 of the IPC.

