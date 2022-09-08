Ahead of 2023 polls, Delhi's seasoned politician JP Agarwal gets new role to strengthen MP Cong

Bhopal, Sep 8 All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed six-time MP, including in both LoK Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha, and Delhi's seasoned politician, Jai Prakash Agarwal as new in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Congress. Agarwal replaced outgoing MP Congress in-charge Mukul Vasnik, who was given the role in 2020 after the Kamal Nath-led Congress government was dissolved due to shifting of over 20 Congress MLAs to the BJP, along with Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The development came just 15 months before the 2023 assembly elections in the state and the Congress has started gearing up for its preparations. The AICC said the development came after Wasnik requested the Congress president Sonia Gandhi to relieve him from his current responsibility as in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, so that he can oversee other organisational matters.

"Congress president has appointed Jai Prakash Agarwal as AICC in-charge of Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect," it added. Wasnik will, however, continue as an All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary but will oversee other organisational matters," AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said in an official circular issued on Thursday.

Agarwal, who had been three-time MP from Delhi's Chandni Chowk and also led party as Delhi Congress President decades back, is considered close to Gandhi family. He has been given a role in the party after a long gap and especially at the time when the Congress is struggling to revive the grand old party and there is high hope in Madhya Pradesh.

A Delhi-based political observer claimed Agarwal is considered one of those seasoned politic who can energise the Congress cadre at the grassroot level, from district to block level. "He is soft spoken but hard decision making leader who can make effective reconciliation among the warring section/faction of the Congress to give a befitting challenge to the ruling BJP, which the grand old party is in need at present," the political observer said while talking to .

He further added that although MP Congress head, under whose leadership the party had won 2018 assembly elections after a gap of 15 years and is undoubtedly a heavyweight and seasoned politic, but Agarwal is also considered loyalist to Gandhi family and therefore the combination of Nath and Agarwal can play a major role in 2023 elections in Madhya Pradesh.

"See, president of the state has several roles to play, but in-charge of the party adds some more clarity in making decisions and implementing them on ground. Agarwal believes in reaching to the grassroot level of party cadres. He does not confine himself in upper level only, but makes direct and effective communication with lower level party cadres also," the political observer added.

A Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh said that party needs enormous changes at both upper and lower levels and Kamal Nath has made several changes in the past few months.

Former chief minister and head of the MPCC Kamal Nath congratulated Agarwal for his new role in the party. "I hope the Madhya Pradesh Congress will get the benefit of his organisational ability and the organisation will get more strength in Madhya Pradesh," Nath said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor