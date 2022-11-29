Ahead of assuming UNSC chair, India's UN permanent representative meets General Assembly Prez

United Nations, Nov 29 As India prepares to assume the presidency of the Security Council this week, India's Permanent Representative to UN, Ruchira Kamboj has met with General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, according to his Spokesperson Paulina Kubiak.

Kubiak said the meeting took place on Monday with India set to take the rotating presidency of the Security Council for the month of December on Thursday.

Korosi tweeted, "Today's discussions focused on India's presidency of the Security Council."

"I look forward to the month ahead," he added.

New Delhi has advocated closer coordination between the Council dominated and often paralysed by the five permanent members and the General Assembly that where the 193 UN members are represented equally.

India will be concluding its stint as an elected member of the Security Council next month presiding over the council for the second time during its two-year term.

India last headed the Council in August 2021 with former UN Permanent Representative T.S. Tirumurti.

