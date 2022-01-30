Ahead of Budget session, Cong asks govt to address people's issues

New Delhi, Jan 30 A day ahead of the start of Budget session of Parliament and amid Pegasus snoopgate controversy, the Congress has demanded that government should address issues which concern common people.

The party in a statement said, "With the Budget Session starting tomorrow, will Modi government address the issues of failing economy, unending price rise, unbearable unemployment, Chinese aggression, dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra, compensation to the families of Covid victims & martyred farmers?"

The stage is set for a stormy Budget Session with the opposition gearing up against the government on the Pegasus snooping issue. The Congress is reaching out to the opposition to devise a common strategy to corner the government.

Not only the Congress but other political parties are also planning to corner the government on the snooping row in the country.

Leader of the opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We will seek the view of other political parties and then the further strategy will be decided."

The Congress has said that the Prime Minister is directly involved in it and alleged that the Modi government purchased Pegasus Spyware in 2017 and other military technology as the "centrepieces" of a package, including "weapons and intelligence gear worth roughly $2 billion" from Israel during PM Modi's visit. It is not a coincidence that the Budget of National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) reporting to the NSA went up from Rs 33 crore to Rs 333 crore in 2017-18.

