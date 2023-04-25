Ahead of G20 meetings, J-K Health Secy takes stock of arrangements at Kashmir Nursing Home

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 : Jammu and Kashmir's Health and Medical Education (administrative) Secretary Bhupender Kumar on Tuesday visited the Kashmir Nursing Home at Gupkar to make a first-hand appraisal of facilities being provided for the upcoming G20 summit to be held in Kashmir in May, an official statement said.

"Secretary Health was accomped by Principal Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr Tanveer Masood and Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather. The Secretary Health visited all the sections of the Nursing Home and reviewed ongoing work being done for health facilities for the G20 summit," the press release said.

"He directed the Principal of Government Medical College Srinagar and the Medical Superintendent of Kashmir Nursing Home to expedite the pending work and make the hospital fully ready in all respects within a fortnight," it mentioned.

During his visit, he also directed the Medical Superintendent to increase the OPD footfalls of the hospital so that people benefit greatly.

Pertinent to mention, the Secretary, of Health and Medical Education has been regularly taking stock of healthcare arrangements for G20 meetings and making all facilities available for the visiting dignitaries.

On his directions, medical staff is being trained with updated healthcare equipment and facilities available during the G20 summit, the release said.

