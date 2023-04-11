Ahead of K'taka Assembly polls, senior BJP leader Eshwarappa quits electoral politics

New Delhi, 11 April 11 Weeks ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, veteran BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa wrote to BJP President J.P. Nadda on Tuesday to communicate his decision to quit electoral politics.

"I am withdrawing from electoral politics. I have been given a lot of responsibilities by the party over the last 40 years. From booth in-charge, I went on to become the chief of Karnataka BJP. I also had the honour to become the Deputy Chief Minister of the state," Eshwarappa wrote in the letter penned in Kannada.

Last week it was reported that Karnataka BJP is in two minds about giving ticket to Eshwarappa. Some sources in the party had even confirmed that the BJP has already taken a decision not to give him the ticket as it is searching for a new face.

Eshwarappa, who will turn 75 in June, is the face of the Kuruba community in BJP. He is also a staunch Hindutva leader. His statements, such as hoisting 'Bhagwa' flag on the Red Fort, or on Azaan and against Muslim fundamentalism had made national headlines earlier.

The senior leader was reportedly upset over last week's developments and had already started lobbying for his son, Kantesh, for a ticket. Eshwarappa represents the Shivamogga City Assembly seat. He started his political career by defeating heavyweight K.H. Srinivas.

