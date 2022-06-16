Ahead of Modi visit, protest against Agnipath scheme in Himachal

Dharamsala, June 16 Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to this Himachal Pradesh town on Thursday, a large number of army aspirants staged a massive protest at the Gaggal airport against the Agnipath scheme of the Central government.

The police resorted to cane-charge to disperse them. Congress workers, who participated in the protest, alleged that the police used brutal force against the peaceful protesters.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP in the state said the protest was Congress sponsored.

