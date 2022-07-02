Ahead of National Executive meet, BJP office-bearers' meeting starts

Hyderabad, July 2 Ahead of the two-day BJP National Executive Committee (NEC) meet, a meeting of party's national office-bearers, got underway on Saturday here.

Party chief J.P. Nadda inaugurated the meeting being attended by all the national office-bearers.

The meeting, which started at 10 a.m is expected to conclude at 1.30 p.m. during which the party's strategy for future will be discussed.

Sources said that the party's works will also be reviewed. "Agenda for the NEC will be also discussed in the national office-bearers meet," sources said. In the evening, the NEC meeting will start and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend all sessions of two BJP NEC meetings.

A general secretaries meeting was held on Friday evening which was chaired by Nadda. On his arrival in Hyderabad, Nadda also held a massive roadshow the same evening before the general secretaries meeting.

Sources said in general secretaries meeting various topics were discussed to strengthen the party organisation under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Tomorrow morning a meeting of national office-bearers will be held to discuss the future strategy of the party which will be attended by 340 delegates, which includes Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkar and others. Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will also attend the meet. In the evening the NEC meeting will get underway. Prime Minister Modi will attend all the sessions and stay with the workers," Tarun Chugh had said on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor