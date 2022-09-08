AIADMK cadres won't forgive Panneerselvam: Palaniswami

Chennai, Sep 8 AIADMK interim General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has said that party cadres will not forgive deposed Coordinator, O. Panneerselvam.

He was speaking to reporters at the party headquarters in Chennai on Thursday.

He added that Panneerselvam had led the violence at the party headquarters on July 11 when the AIADMK General Council meeting was being held at Vanagram on the outskirts of Chennai.

He said that Panneerselvam was like a chameleon who changed his stance based on what is beneficial to him.

Palaniswami added that the DMK government has been slow in taking action over the violence at the party headquarters and said that the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department started investigation into the violence only on Wednesday.

He said that the majority of the MLAs and MPs are on his side and added that of the 2,663 general body members, 96 per cent have supported him. He also alleged that Panneerselvam has not been loyal to the party.

The AIADMK leader said that elections for the post of the party's General Secretary would be held soon. He slammed the DMK government and added that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated.

EPS stated that the DMK could not fulfil its poll promises, including exemption from NEET for medical aspirants, which was a major poll plank of the party during the 2021 Assembly elections.

Palaniswami reached the party headquarters for the first time since the July 11 general council meeting and the violence and was given a rousing welcome by the party cadres.

