AIADMK demands DA hike for pensioners of TWAD board

Chennai, May 23 AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam said that snatching away existing concessions is the hallmark of the new Dravidian model practiced by the DMK government.

In a statement on Monday, he came out strongly against the DMK government's decision in not sanctioning a hike in dearness allowance for pensioners of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board. The former Chief Minister said that this was totally unacceptable as the pensioners were getting the hike in dearness allowance just like regular employees and the decision can be attributed to a new Dravidian model practiced by the DMK government of M.K. Stalin.

He said that a 14 per cent hike in dearness allowance is made to the pensioners of the TWAD just like that of the existing employees. He said that the pensioners were enjoying an equal dearness allowance hike just like existing employees.

