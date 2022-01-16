AIADMK to work for bringing back MGR's 'Golden Rule' in TN

Chennai, Jan 16 The Opposition AIADMK has exhorted upon party cadres, sympathisers, and the general public to bring back the 'Golden Rule' of the late AIADMK patriarch, M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) and to dispose of the 'corrupt' and inefficient DMK government. The 105th birthday of late MGR is to be celebrated on Monday.

Party leaders and former Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami in a statement on Saturday said that the DMK government of the state led by M.K. Stalin was not practicing what it preaches. The AIADMK leadership said that the party would go all out against the DMK government and its anti-people policies.

The statement said, "We request our party men and sympathisers to take a pledge to bring back the golden rule of Puraitchi Thalaivar MGR and that of Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, J. Jayalalithaa."

The leaders called upon the party men to act with the courage and wisdom shown by J. Jayalalithaa and that of the path shown by MGR.

The AIADMK leaders said that the charitable and philanthropic activities of the late Chief Minister MGR were commendable and there was no leader equivalent to him who had donated a fortune he had earned through hard work to the poor people. The AIADMK leaders said that it was MGR who had brought the world-renowned nutritious noon meal scheme to the state.

The leaders said that even though MGR had ruled Tamil Nadu for a decade from 1977 till 1987, his rule will always be considered as the golden rule of Tamil Nadu.

Ousted AIADMK leader, V.K.Sasikala in another statement said that the merger of the AIADMK was imperative to restore the AIADMK rule in the state. She also said that MGR who had formed the AIADMK in 1972 had in its bylaw stated that the cadres should elect the leaders.

