AIADMK walks out of TN assembly over 'deteriorating law and order', Stalin retorts

Chennai, Jan 11 The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed acrimonious scenes on Wednesday when AIADMK legislators, led by Leader of Opposition K. Palansiwami walked out of the house, citing the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

The AIADMK legislators wore black shirts in the house and Palaniswami lashed out against the DMK government and said that even police constables were not safe in the state. Citing the example of a sexual assault on a woman cop allegedly by DMK leaders at a party public programme, he said that if a woman cop was not safe in the state, what would be the situation of women in Tamil Nadu?

He also said that in the DMK rule, the state was passing through a bad phase and people are living in constant fear.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, while responding to the allegations, said that regarding the sexual assault on the woman cop, an FIR was registered immediately under IPC's Sections 353 and 354 and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998.

He also said that an inquiry was conducted and the two DMK local leaders, Praveenkumar and Ekambaram were arrested on January 3 and sent to judicial custody the next day itself.

The Chief Minister also said that during the AIADMK regime, the state had witnessed police firing and deaths during that regime. He also said that two women police officers in the rank of Superintendents had to run from pillar to police to register a complaint.

