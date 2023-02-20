AICC appointments: Gehlot loyalists Joshi-Dhariwal out, 3 from Pilot camp in

Jaipur, Feb 20 In the newly announced list of the All India Congress Committee, three from Sachin pilot's camp have found place while Ashok Gehlot loyalists, namely state Minister Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi have been excluded.

Dhariwal and Joshi were found accused of triggering the September 25 resignation row.

The AICC list of 75 members was announced on Sunday ahead of the party's 85th plenary session in Raipur, which begins from February 24 and ends on February 26.

Of the list, 55 members have been elected in the organisation elections and 20 are co-opted members. More than half of the ministers-legislators have been given place in AICC members.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot are among the 55 leaders appointed to the committee.

Three leaders close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who were given notices for the September 25 incident, have not been made the members. These are Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and RTDC President Dharmendra Rathod. They are the state Congress committee members.

CM Ashok Gehlot, State PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara, Speaker C.P. Joshi, Sachin Pilot, Raghu Sharma and Harish Chowdhary are named among the elected AICC members. Chief Minister's son and RCA President Vaibhav Gehlot also has his name in the elected AICC member. Apart from Chief Minister Gehlot, 17 ministers have become AICC members while 11 ministers have not been made AICC members.

Apart from Sachin Pilot, only three leaders from his camp have got a place in the list. These include Murarilal Meena, Indraj Gurjar and Kuldeep Indora.

The names of ministers like Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi, Parsadilal Meena, Vishvendra Singh, Hemaram Chowdhary, Ramesh Meena, Udayalal Anjana, Brijendra Ola, Zahida Khan, Arjun Bamania, Rajendra Gudhakar are missing from the list of AICC members.

