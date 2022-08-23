Aid vessel with 106 migrants on board allowed to dock in Italy

Rome, Aug 23 A vessel carrying 106 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea was given permission to dock in the Italian port of Taranto, aid organisation Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said.

"Despite the rapid response and coordination provided by (the Italian Coast Guard), the #GeoBarents will have to navigate for more than a day to reach the assigned place of safety," MSF added in a tweet on Monday.

The Geo Barents had rescued the migrants, including 26 women and 42 minors, in the Mediterranean Sea five days after they left Turkey for Europe, dpa news agency reported.

So far this year, nearly 50,000 people have arrived in Italy after taking the dangerous sea route, according to Interior Ministry figures. Many come with the goal of continuing on to other EU countries.

This marks a significant rise from last year, when the figure was much lower for the same period around 35,000.

Migration has been a central issue in Italy's current election campaign, especially for the right-wing parties.

Polls suggest Italy could have a centre-right alliance in government come autumn, as the far-right Fratelli d'Italia is expected to emerge victorious in parliamentary elections on September 25.

This could have significant consequences for aid organisations, as the party wants to prevent landings of migrant boats.

