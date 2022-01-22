AIMIM chief Owaisi likely to announce poll alliance for UP Assembly polls today

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi is likely to announce a poll alliance for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Saturday, sources said.

Owaisi will address a press conference today.

However, AIMIM sources have not yet disclosed which party is it going to form an alliance with.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor