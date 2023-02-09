Ajit Doval meets Putin amid Russia-Ukraine war

By IANS | Published: February 9, 2023 05:15 PM 2023-02-09T17:15:06+5:30 2023-02-09T17:25:18+5:30

New Delhi, Feb 9 National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the Russia-Ukraine war ...

Ajit Doval meets Putin amid Russia-Ukraine war | Ajit Doval meets Putin amid Russia-Ukraine war

Ajit Doval meets Putin amid Russia-Ukraine war

Next

New Delhi, Feb 9 National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the Russia-Ukraine war on Thursday, informed the Indian Embassy in Russia.

Doval is in Moscow to attend a meeting on multilateral security in Afghanistan.

The Indian Embassy in Russia, on Twitter said that Doval had a comprehensive discussion on bilateral and regional issues during the meeting with President Putin.

It was also agreed upon to continue working towards the implementation of the strategic partnership of India-Russia.

Doval reached Russia on his two-day official visit on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : New Delhi Vladimir Putin Moscow Twitter Indian Embassy The new delhi municipal council Twitter twitter Twitter seva Delhi south-west Twitter cmo