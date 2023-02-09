Ajit Doval meets Putin amid Russia-Ukraine war
By IANS | Published: February 9, 2023 05:15 PM 2023-02-09T17:15:06+5:30 2023-02-09T17:25:18+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 9 National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the Russia-Ukraine war on Thursday, informed the Indian Embassy in Russia.
Doval is in Moscow to attend a meeting on multilateral security in Afghanistan.
The Indian Embassy in Russia, on Twitter said that Doval had a comprehensive discussion on bilateral and regional issues during the meeting with President Putin.
It was also agreed upon to continue working towards the implementation of the strategic partnership of India-Russia.
Doval reached Russia on his two-day official visit on Wednesday.
