Akali Dal files complaint over attempts to take over office in Delhi

Chandigarh, April 28 The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday filed a complaint with Delhi Police alleging that a few leaders who had deserted the party are trying to take illegal possession of its office in the Gurdwara Rakabganj complex in the national capital and demanded due action be taken against them as per the law.

A senior delegation of the party, including Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, met the DCP, New Delhi, in this regard.

The delegation submitted that the law enforcement agencies take due action to ensure the working of the SAD office is not disrupted in any manner whatsoever.

Simultaneously, SAD initiated Akhand Paath at the office premises to express solidarity with Sikh prisoners and pray for their early release.

The community is awaiting the release of Sikh prisoners who have served more than their life sentence in jail and have not been released even after the same was approved by the Centre in 2019 on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

SAD Delhi President Paramjit Singh Sarna, who served as the President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee earlier, also paid his obeisance on the occasion and extended his support to the cause of the release of Sikh prisoners.

Meanwhile, talking to the media in Delhi, Daljit Singh Cheema and Virsa Singh Valtoha said the Sikh community is dismayed that the Sikh prisoners, including Balwant Singh Rajoana and Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, have not been released on the occasion of the 400th Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur which was commemorated by the Centre recently.

"The entire Sikh community was hopeful that the Sikh prisoners would be released on this occasion. Now we hope the same will happen by April 30 by which time the Supreme Court has directed the Centre to take a decision on the mercy petition of Balwant Singh Rajoana," they said.

