Akali Dal slams interpretation of Anandpur Sahib resolution in NCERT textbooks

Chandigarh, April 10 The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday condemned interpretation of the Anandpur Sahib resolution as a separatist agenda in new NCERT textbooks, asserting this had been done as part of a conspiracy to defame the Sikh community while asserting that the resolution stood for the unity and integrity of the country and only sought to promote federalism within the constitutional framework.

Addressing the media here, senior SAD leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra and Daljit Singh Cheema demanded the wrong interpretation be withdrawn immediately.

They also said a senior SAD delegation would meet the Union Education Minister and apprise him about key facts that had been twisted with regard to the Anandpur Sahib resolution as well as SAD and demand that they be corrected by instituting a committee of Punjab histor for this purpose.

The leaders also said they would demand that due space be given to Punjab history in NCERT books, including the role of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Sikh generals like Hari Singh Nalwa.

The SAD leaders also appealed to the Opposition parties to come on one platform to call for instituting a true federal structure which was the need of the hour in the country.

Giving details, Chandumajra said it was unfortunate that a deliberate attempt was being made to spoil the image of the Sikh community across the nation. "The present government is following in the footsteps of the Congress party which defamed the entire Sikh community for political gains. Twisting facts to present the Sikh community in a wrong way to impressionable minds is dangerous and will work against the interests of the nation."

About the Anandpur Sahib resolution, he said the country accepted the resolution and the Sarkaria Commission was instituted to review Centre-state relations.

"Following this the misuse of Article 356 which was used to destabilise democratically elected governments was also drastically reduced. All regional parties also hailed the document which reflected the regional aspirations of people of the country."

Chandumajra and Cheema said Sikhs were a patriotic community which had not only left the lands and properties in Pakistan post-Partition but also their sacred sites, including Sri Nankana Sahib.

"The contributions of the community in the freedom movement as well as in safeguarding the nation's borders and in making the country food sufficient are known to all."

They said similarly the positive role played by SAD in strengthening unity and integrity of the country had not been reflected by the NCERT.

Meanwhile, Cheema said the chapter on the 1984 massacre of Sikhs in Delhi and other parts of the country had also not been depicted in the right perspective by the NCERT.

He said even though the Nanavati Commission gave the name of the political party as well as Congress leaders responsible for the mass murder of Sikhs, the NCERT had chosen to remain ambiguous on this.

He said there was no detail on the action taken by the state to right the wrong done to the Sikh community.



