Akhilesh holds workshops for cadres on PDA strategy

Lucknow, Aug 17 Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is holding workshops in various districts to train his cadres for the execution of his PDA strategy -- targeting the Pichada (backward), Dalit (oppressed), and Alpsankhyak (minority) communities.The Samajwadi Party (SP) held a two-day training workshop for the party workers in Banda earlier this week. Subsequent workshops are scheduled for Fatehpur and Ferozabad.

Akhilesh believes this approach will provide a robust counter to BJP’s politics in the upcoming 2024 general elections in Uttar Pradesh since the ruling alliance is also focusing on OBC voters.

