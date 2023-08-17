Akhilesh holds workshops for cadres on PDA strategy
By IANS | Published: August 17, 2023 09:43 AM 2023-08-17T09:43:32+5:30 2023-08-17T09:45:04+5:30
Lucknow, Aug 17 Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is holding workshops in various districts to train his cadres for the execution of his PDA strategy -- targeting the Pichada (backward), Dalit (oppressed), and Alpsankhyak (minority) communities.The Samajwadi Party (SP) held a two-day training workshop for the party workers in Banda earlier this week. Subsequent workshops are scheduled for Fatehpur and Ferozabad.
Akhilesh believes this approach will provide a robust counter to BJP’s politics in the upcoming 2024 general elections in Uttar Pradesh since the ruling alliance is also focusing on OBC voters.
