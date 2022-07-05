Akhilesh launches membership drive for party

Lucknow, July 5 Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday, launched his party's membership drive.

Talking to reporters, the SP president said that the party workers would reach out to the rural interiors to enrol members and spread the party's policies and programmes.

He said that the party's membership drive would take place in other states where the party has a unit.

It is believed that the membership drive is in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party has recently lost elections in two Lok Sabha seats,Rampur and Azamgarh, that were considered its bastions.

"Our party leaders and those who have contested elections will lead the membership drive. I will also go to villages. There is a need to expand our base and save democracy," he said.

Replying to a question, Akhilesh said that he did not campaign in the bypolls because he had been assured by his party leaders that they would easily win the seats.

"We did not know that the administration would play such a major role and prevent people from casting their votes," he said.

He said that the reorganisation of party units would take place after the membership drive is over.

The SP president had recently dissolved all party units including executive bodies, wings, and frontal organisations.

To another question, Akhilesh said that instead of talking about its achievements in 100 days, the Yogi Adityanath government should talk about its work in the past five years and 100 days.

"In this government, the deputy chief minister is questioning the transfers of doctors even though he goes around raiding hospitals," he added.

"Who is actually doing back seat driving in this government?" he asked.

