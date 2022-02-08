Akhilesh wears mask of electoral Hindu, practising appeasement politics: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday charged that the Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has affirmed that he's into the politics of appeasement by inviting the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Banerjee had shown disrespect for Lord Ram and the people of Uttar Pradesh.

"Yadav has shown that he is only wearing a mask of being an electoral Hindu, but in reality he only does appeasement politics," said Poonawalla, adding that Banerjee humiliated the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar by calling them goons during the West Bengal Assembly elections. "She gets angry at people and files cases against those who chant Jai Shri Ram," said Poonawalla.

The BJP spokesperson also alleged that Yadav by inviting Banerjee has shown to be an electoral Hindu only. "He claims to be a devotee of Lord Parashuram and says Lord Krishna comes into his dream. But he has shown that he is only wearing a mask of an electoral Hindu. He's actually practising appeasement politics," he added.

Banerjee reached Lucknow on Monday where she was welcomed by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"In Uttar Pradesh, I am not going to contest Assembly polls but I am going to support Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. We (TMC) will contest from Uttar Pardesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," Banerjee had said earlier.The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

