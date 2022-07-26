All int'l air routes to S.Korean airports normalised for 1st time since pandemic

Seoul, July 26 All overseas air routes operated by South Korea's seven regional international airports have been nornalised for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, the airport operator said on Tuesday.

With the reopening of the route linking Cheongju International Airport in South Korea's central region to Vietnam's Da Lat on Tuesday, all seven of the country's international airports were normally operating all of their international air routes, according to the Korea Airports Corp.

It marks the first reopening of those air flight routes since February 2020, when international flights were suspended or scaled down due to Covid-19, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The other international airports are the Gimpo, Yangyang, Daegu, Muan, Gimhae and Jeju.

Starting with Daegu International Airport's reopening of its route to Vietnam's Da Nang on May 28, those regional airports have been resuming their international flights on the back of the receding pandemic, including the Gimhae-Fukuoka route on May 31 and the Gimpo-Haneda line on June 29.

