Allegation of pro-Marathi group damaging vehicle in Belagavi false: Police

Belagavi, (Karnataka) Dec 16 Accusation that a pro-Marathi group had attacked a Bank of Karnataka vehicle in this district is false and concocted, police said on Friday.

According to police, Chetan N.V., who was driving the vehicle attached to the Agricultural Rural Development Bank to Belagavi, had lodged a false police complaint saying that his vehicle was damaged by a pro-Marathi group.

The police launched an investigation and found that the driver had consumed liquor at Tadasa village in Shiggavi. Later, while driving in an inebriated state, he had collided with a truck laden with steel bars near Hirebagewadi toll in the outskirts of Belagavi.

Fearing action by his seniors for causing the accident, Chetan had concocted a story accusing the pro-Marathi group of violence and lodged a police complaint in this regard.

When examing the CCTV footage, the police learnt that the accident was caused by Chetan himself.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Dr M.B. Boralingaiah has stated that legal action will be taken against the errant driver.

He also requested the people not to pay heed to such rumours and false statements.

