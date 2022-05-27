Alliance with JD(U) is imaginary: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, May 27 Amid speculation that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is attempting to forge an alliance with Janata Dal (United), Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly has said that forming a government with Nitish Kumar in Bihar "was just an imagination" and there was no truth in it.

After returning from London on Thursday evening, when Tejashwi was asked about forming a government with Nitish Kumar, he said: "All these things are imaginary. I don't see anything to reunite again to form a political alliance for the formation of the government in Bihar."

He further said: "Caste-based census was my initiative. I had written a letter to the chief minister to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year."

Meanwhile, the Nitish Kumar government has announced an all-party meeting to discuss this issue in the state capital on June 1. The state government has fixed the venue for the meeting at 4, Desh Ratna Marg in Patna.

