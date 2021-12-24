Almost half the complaints of crime against women in Raj are fake: Gehlot

Jaipur, Dec 24 Almost half the complaints of crime against women in Rajasthan are fake, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in an email interview to .

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Rajasthan recorded the highest number of rape cases in the country last year followed by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The crime data for 2020 released by the NCRB showed Rajasthan reported the highest number of rape cases among the states. A total of 5,310 rape cases were registered in various police stations across the state.

However, the CM in an exclusive interview with , said, "It is a matter of concern that a lot of people are maligning this policy. 45.88 per cent of the FIRs lodged for crimes against women in 2019, 45.23 per cent in 2020 and 47.56 per cent in 2021, till June, were found to be fake. This means that almost half the complaints received for crimes against women are fake. The state is being maligned due to people misusing the law in this manner. And you already know how FIRs are lodged in other states."

He further said, "It is written at the beginning of the NCRB report that crime is a result of various circumstances prevailing in the society. We should avoid comparing states solely on the basis of these figures due to various state specific policies and procedures. Some people make a mistake by assuming that increase in crime and increase in registration of crime are the same thing. The media and the Opposition are also making the same mistake.

"Our government implemented the policy of mandatory registration of FIRs in 2019. Earlier, the police used to write a report on a blank paper and lodged an FIR when they found any evidence. But the women and the marginalised communities used to face trouble a lot of times due to this and they weren't heard. Now everyone's FIR is registered due to which every case is taken to its logical end. This has provided much relief to the common man.

"Earlier, 33 per cent FIRs in rape cases were lodged through courts under CrPC section 156(3). Due to a policy of free registration, this figure is now just 15 per cent. Not just this, in 2019, our government set up a special unit for investigation of crimes against women under an officer of Deputy SP rank in every district this was promoted to Additional SP. Due to this, the investigation in heinous cases such as rape has decreased from 274 days in 2017-18 to 73 days. We have also appointed legal officers in courts and have made such an arrangement that the culprit isn't let off by the courts either. This is the reason why you keep reading in newspapers now that the accused is getting punishment in ten days or that a decision is being made within a month," he added.

According to the NCRB data, the year 2020 was the second consecutive year when the state registered the highest number of rape cases. In 2019, around 5,997 rape cases were registered in various police stations of the state.

