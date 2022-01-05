Amarinder Singh underlines rift between Channi, Sidhu ahead of Punjab Assembly polls

Highlighting the continued rift between Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the Congress' state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that both of them can be seen speaking against each other weeks before the Assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Singh said, "Chief Minister Channi is making new announcements every day. Now Sidhu is speaking against him. Both of them can be seen speaking against each other."

The former chief minister further hit out at Sidhu saying that he does not have any stand of his own and his changes his stand every now and then.

"It is worthless to talk about the man who changes his stand every now and then. Sidhu does not have any stand of his own," he said.

"When he was a minister in my cabinet, he did not take up any of his work properly. This is why I had to remove him," Amarinder added.

Taking a jibe at CM Channi for his new announcements weeks before the Assembly polls in the state, Singh said that it should be asked how will he fulfil those promises.

"The announcements that the Chief Minister is making, it should be asked how will he fulfil those promises. Congress does not have any plans to fulfil its promises," he said.

Earlier, addressing a public rally here, Amarinder Singh said that his party Punjab Lok Congress' alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Sanyukt is in "national and state's interest".

"Punjab faces multiple challenges, particularly on security and economic front. I found the BJP as the only party that can take care of both things," he said.

Appealing to people to support the alliance, he urged them to ensure that they cast their vote in the interest of the state and the country.

Punjab is slated to go to Assembly polls soon this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

