Amarinder's Punjab Lok Congress gets 'hockey stick & ball' as party symbol

New Delhi/Chandigarh, Jan 10 Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singhs Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) party has been allotted ‘hockey stick and ball as party symbol.

In a tweet, PLC said, "Happy to inform that Punjab Lok Congress has received its Party Symbol - Hockey Stick and Ball. #Bas_Hun_Goal_Krna_Baki (Now only left to score the goal)."

Singh's PLC is jointly contesting next month's Assembly elections in Punjab with the BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Quoting the PLC tweet, Union minister and BJP's election in-charge for Punjab, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, tweeted, "Congratulations @capt_amarinder ji & @plcpunjab. Together let's pave the way for development of #Punjab. Chak de!."

Amarinder Singh floated his own party after he was forced to resign from the office of Chief Minister. After resigning from office, he quit the Congress and formed his own party.

In the last week of December, three parties officially announced to jointly contest the Punjab Assembly polls and formed a six-member committee, comprising two members from each party, to decide the seat-sharing formula. The three parties will also issue a common manifesto.

Hockey is one of the most popular sports in Punjab and many players from the state have been integral parts of the national team.

The 117-member Punjab Assembly will go to the polls on February 14, while the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

