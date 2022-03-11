Americans may have reached tipping point with all-time high fuel price: Poll

Washington, March 11 The new poll has said that Americans may have reached a tipping point with the national average fuel price at an all-time high of over $4 for one gallon.

The poll was released by the American Automobile Association (AAA) on Thursday. It was conducted between February 18-21, with the participation of 1,051 American adults, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the survey, 59 per cent of the respondents said they would make changes to their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of fuel rose to $4 per gallon.

But if the price was to reach $5, which it has in the western part of the country, three-quarters said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the spike at the pump.

Among Americans who said they would make changes in response to higher gas prices, 80 per cent said they would opt to drive less.

Since the New Year, the national average has continued a steady climb, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict in late February caused oil prices to spike further.

As of Thursday, the national average regular gas price reached $4.318.

"While the conflict continues on the far side of the globe, consumers will likely not see relief any time soon," the AAA warned on Thursday.

