Amid Congress budget deadlock, Biden announces $325 mn military aid for Ukraine

Washington, Sep 22 Amid the US Congress struggling to reach a compromise to avert a federal government shutdown, President Joe Biden has announced a new military aid package worth $325 million for Ukraine, including more air defence.

Biden announced the package during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington on Thursday.

The package includes counter-airstrike systems, dual-purpose improved conventional munitions, and anti-tank weapons, among others, said the US Department of Defence in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The package, however, does not include the longer-range ATACMS missiles Kiev wanted, which can strike up to 300 km away.

Zelenskyy earlier met with Biden, US Congress members, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss more aid for Ukraine, US media reported.

The package is separate from the additional $24 billion that Biden wants the Congress to approve for Ukraine, despite objection from some Republican representatives who intend to cut aid.

Since February 2022, US military aid to Ukraine has totaled $43.9 billion, according to US government figures.

Aid to Ukraine has been one of the core issues in the Congress deadlock over the next financial year's budget, which may lead to a US federal government shutdown after September 30.

