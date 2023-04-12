Amid MVA exit buzz, war of words erupts between Ajit Pawar and Nana Patole

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 : Amid frenzied speculations of Ajit Pawar stepping away from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Opposition alliance in Mahatrashtra comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP and the Congress, a war of words has broken out between the senior NCP leader and Congress state chief Nana Patole.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Pawar said, "Many a time, Nana Patole says things that leads to differences in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. If he has any objection, then instead of the going to the media, he should raise it with Jayant Patil or Uddhav Thackeray."

Patole denied the allegation saying he had conveyed his views to NCP state president Jayant Patil.

"Ajit Pawar is seeminly not aware of facts. We briefed their state president Jayant Patil. If he did not tell, then it is his fault," he said.

Patole further said an alliance between the NCP and the BJP will weaken and undermine the fight against the saffron party.

"An alliance with the BJP will weaken the fight against the ruling party at the Centre and doesn't bode well considering the larger picture (2024 Lok Sabha polls)," he said.

"I do not think Ajit Pawar will join the BJP," Patole added.

Amid speculations around Ajit Pawar, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray called on Sharad Pawar at his residence on Tuesday. His daughter and Parliamentarian Supriya Sule, as well as Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut were also present at the meeting.

Raut claimed the Opposition alliance was strong and will not break.

"Maharashtra's alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena are held together by Fevicol. It will neither break nor bend," Raut said.

Speculations around Ajit Pawar started to gain ground after he that he had full faith in the Electronic Voting Machine and it was not possible to mpulate it. The remark marked a departure from the Opposition's line, casting aspersions on the efficacy of the EVMs.

Backing the EVM, Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said if the devices were faulty, there would not be any Oppsition-ruled states. He cited the governments of West Bengal and Telangana and other states as examples to support his argument.

"Personally, I have full faith in EVMs. If the EVMs were faulty, then we would not have any Opposition-led governments like in Chattisgarh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is not possible to mpulate EVMs as there are lots of checks and balances are involved to ensure their efficacy," Ajit Pawar told mediapersons.

"If somehow, it is proven that EVMs were mpulated, there will be big chaos in the country. I don't think anyone would dare to do such a thing (challenge efficacy of EVMs). Sometimes, some people cast aspersions on EVMs after losing elections. One has to respect the mandate of the people," he added.

