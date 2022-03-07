Amid tight security Tripura set to give rousing reception to Amit Shah tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit Tripura on Tuesday to attend a set of programmes organized by both the Tripura government as well as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

According to official sources, Shah will land at MBB Airport Agartala at around 11 am in the morning on a chartered flight. He will straight fly to Udaipur to attend the scheduled programme of inaugurating the silver made door of Tripura Sundari temple.

After that, Shah will address a mammoth public rally at Swami Vivekananda Stadium organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party to mark the fourth year of the BJP-IPFT government here in Tripura.

"We have named the rally as four years of development. It has been four years since the first BJP government was formed in the state and the main agenda of the government remained development", said state BJP Vice President and MP from East Tripura Parliamentary Constituency Rebati Tripura.

Senior party leaders have been found visiting the Swami Vivekananda ground all across the day to inspect the preparedness in the ground.

BJP State President Dr Manik Saha said, "the political change of guard in Tripura became possible due to the apt guidance of the then BJP National President Amit Shah. After the formation of the government, he did not arrive here in the state and this is for the first time he will be arriving here".

Meanwhile, security arrangements had been tightened ahead of the visit of the Union Home Minister.

"We have arranged elaborate security ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit tomorrow to avert any kind of untoward incidents. We will deploy police, Tripura State Rifle Jawans, and CRPF as well", said superintendent of police West Tripura district Bogati Jagadishwar Reddy said.

( With inputs from ANI )

