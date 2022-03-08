Amit Shah announces 33% reservation for women in govt jobs in Tripura

Agartala, March 8 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced Tripura governments ‘Policy for Empowerment of Women with 33 per cent reservation for women in all state government jobs.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Shah announced the Tripura government's ambitious policy – ‘Mahila Shastikaran Abhiyan' – which prescribes strategies across social, economic and political sectors.

In the social sector, the areas covered include education, health, nutrition, sanitation, social protection, elimination of violence, legal protection, infrastructure development, while in the economic sector, skilling, employment, banking and insurance, industry, startups, and climate change are covered.

Besides providing 33 per cent reservation for women in all state government jobs and outsourced manpower in future vacancies, reservation as per gender ratio in all higher educational institutions would also be provided to women.

The policy also proposed 3 per cent interest subvention for girl students getting admitted to institutes of national importance, 50 per cent reservation for women in government market stalls and shopping complexes, and 50 per cent earmarking of funds for women entrepreneurs in the venture capital fund of the state government.

The policy also aims to encourage women startups through collateral free loans, setting up of 13 women health and wellness centres with integrated one-stop centres and setting up of a super-specialty 100-bed mother and child unit at the Agartala government medical college.

The Home Minister during a day's visit to Tripura addressed a public gathering on the occasion of completion of four years of BJP-led coalition government in the state and laid the foundation for northeast India's first campus here under the Gujarat-based National Forensic Sciences University.

