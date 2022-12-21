Amit Shah attacks Trinamool MPs in Lok Sabha over BSF jurisdiction issue

New Delhi, Dec 21 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a swipe at the opposition-ruled states of West Bengal and Punjab in Parliament while seeking cooperation from all states to combat drug traficking. He said that when central forces are sent to help states, they complain that it is an attack on federalism and their jurisdiction is being violated.

Shah, while replying to a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the drug menace in the country, said that states seek the Centre's help in fighting the problem, but when forces like the BSF are sent there they cry foul and speak about violation of their jurisdiction.

"Those who politicise such issues (of drug menace), are hurting the nation. If they don't have faith and trust in central agencies, then how will these forces get confidence to perform their duties," the Home Minister said amid thumping of desks by the treasury benches.

He pointed at MPs from the Trinamool Congress, which rules West Bengal, while making the statement in the Lower House.

Shah was referring to the objections which had been raised by the West Bengal and Punjab governments last year, when in October 2021 the Union Home Ministry had extended the BSF's jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km inside the international border along Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

While the Centre had said that it was done to improve operational efficiency and cracking down on smuggling rackets, West Bengal and Punjab had objected by saying that it was an irrational decision and a direct attack on federalism.

Punjab at that time was under Congress rule and is now being ruled by the AAP, which has no MP in the Lok Sabha. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had resigned as a Lok Sabha MP after taking over the reigns of the state earlier this year. He was the lone lawmaker from the AAP in the Lok Sabha.

