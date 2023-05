Amit Shah cancels Karnataka poll campaign; to closely monitor situation in violence-hit Manipur

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], May 5 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled all his programmes for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka in the wake of clashes reported in parts of Mpur, sources said.

According to the sources, Shah who is closely monitoring the situation in Mpur, is expected to continue to hold meetings with authorities in the state, about the prevailing scene and measures being taken to restore normalcy.

On Thursday, Shah called off all his election-bound meetings, and held multiple meetings via video conferencing and also spoke to chief ministers of the north-east states on maintaining law and order situation.

"The Union Home Minister Shah had discussion late at night with Mpur CM N Biren Singh and other top officials in view of the situation in state," sources added.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held two meetings via video-conferencing and spoke with the CMs of Mpur and neighbouring states including that of Nagaland, Mizoram and Assam in view of the situation in Mpur.

Moreover, keep the situation in control, the central paramilitary forces were rushed to Mpur.

According to sources, there was a speculation that Shah could visit the violence-hit state, but the speculations were turned down by the party leaders, who said that as of now, he will be monitoring the situation from Delhi.

Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Mpur and flag marches were also taken out to keep the situation under control.

Violence broke out on May 3, during a rally orgzed by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Mpur to protest the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe category.

This prompted the state government to issue prohibitory order and suspend internet services across the state for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state.

The Army asked people to be careful about rumours and fake videos. "Fake Videos on the security situation in Mpur including a video of an attack on Assam Rifles post being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. #IndianArmy requests all to rely on content through official & verified sources only," the Spear Corps, Indian Army said in a tweet.

A day after this, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma called an urgent meeting to ensure the safety of students from the state after violence reported in Mpur.

