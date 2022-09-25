Amit Shah conspired against Tejashwi in 2017: JD-U President

Patna, Sep 25 Janata Dal-United (JD-U) National President Lalan Singh has claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah conspired against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in 2017 and framed him in the IRCTC scam in a bid to break the Mahagathbandhan alliance of JD-U and RJD in Bihar.

"It was a mistake that we broke the alliance with RJD and Mahagathbandhan in Bihar in 2017 but the real conspirator was Amit Shah. He conspired against Tejashwi Yadav and dragged his name in the IRCTC scam to break Mahagathbandhan in Bihar," Singh said.

"Amit Shah blamed Nitish Kumar for backstabbing BJP. I want to clarify that Amit Shah conspired against Nitish Kumar in 2017 when the latter was part of the Mahagathbandhan. Shah conspired and dragged the name of Tejashwi Yadav in the IRCTC scam and asked Nitish Kumar to leave Mahagathbandhan as they are facing corruption charges. The name of Tejashwi Yadav came in the IRCTC scam in 2017 and nothing has happened till 2022 when Nitish Kumar was part of an alliance with the BJP. When Nitish Kumar left the BJP, we saw in the newspapers that the bail of Tejashwi Yadav in that alleged scam was cancelled," the JD-U National President added.

"Why has the Narendra Modi government not done anything in this case in the last five years? Why Amit Shah made CBI a caged parrot in the country? Due to the wrongful act of the Central government, CBI has lost its credibility in the country," he said.

"Amit Shah pointed out wrong facts in the Purnia rally and asked people to clap on his speech. He said that the airport in Purnia is completed. The fact is he does not even know that the stone foundation of Purnia airport has not been laid down so far. The people of Purnia are well aware that the airport is not constructed there. Shah should clarify to the people when the Purnia airport was completed. He should stop cheating the people. You could imagine the future of a country whose Home Minister is a 'Jumlebaz'. Now, the people of the country have only one option to make 'BJP-Mukt Bharat' in 2024," Singh added.

Upendra Kushwaha, the JD-U parliamentary board President said: "The two top leaders of BJP Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda proved that they speak lies and their party is 'Badka Jhootha Party' (BJP).

"Amit Shah in Purnia said that the airport was built there which is a white lie. He should clarify where the airport is in Purnia? J.P. Nadda, the National President of his party said in Madurai that the AIIMS is completed there. The land acquired for the construction of AIIMS in Madurai is just a vacant plot. No construction is there. The statements of Shah and Nadda proved that BJP is a 'Badka Jhootha Party' in the country. Its leaders lie and mislead the people of the country," Kushwaha added.

