Amit Shah gives important tips to BJP workers in Shamli on ensuring 'good voting percentage' in Assembly polls in western UP: Sources

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Kairana in Shamli in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh concluded on Saturday, sources have learned that Amit Shah gave important tips to the BJP workers in Shamli on how to win assembly seats and ensure good voting percentage in western Uttar Pradesh.

In this regard, all the workers were issued guidelines on how to contribute in the best possible way to bost the party's performance in the ensuing polls and ensure a good polling percentage in Baghpat and Shamli.

"A duty has been assigned to every BJP worker on how to carry out the door-to-door campaign," sources said.

According to BJP sources, a close-door meeting was held by Shah with BJP workers in Kairana of UP's Shamli district.

"Amit Shah discussed about upcoming elections. The aim of the meeting was to explain the importance of door-to-door campaign to the BJP workers," he said.

The meeting lasted for about 45 minuted and was held with about 75 workers, some of whom joined virtually.

"Every party worker has been given the responsibility of ensuring that voting percentage is good in western Uttar Pradesh, everyone cast their vote. All of them should be in touch will all the families and should visit and tell them about the achievements and contributions of the party."

After carrying out door-to-door campaigning, Shah advised every BJP worker to highlight the benefits provided by the party to the people of the state like building toilets, houses for the poor etc and emphasize that 'earlier, no government had given beneficiary's their benefits', sources said.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

