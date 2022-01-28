Amit Shah holds door-to-door campaign in Greater Noida, says people's faith in BJP clearly visible

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that wherever he has gone in western Uttar Pradesh and Braj area of state after declaration of elections, people's faith in BJP is clearly visible.

Shah held a door-to-door campaign in Tughalpur village of Greater Noida in Dadri constituency which will go the polls in the first phase.

"Whereever I have gone in western Uttar Pradesh and Braj area of state after declaration of elections, people's full faith in BJP is clearly visible," he said.

Geeta Sagar, who is from the Dalit community, was among those who welcomed the senior BJP leader. She toldthere is a lot enthusiasm in the area regarding visit of Amit Shah.

"Since I came to know that the Home Minister of the country is coming to the house of a small worker, I became very excited. There is a lot of enthusiasm in the area regarding his visit," she said.

Dadri assembly constituency is represented by BJP MLA Tejpal Nagar and the party has again given him the ticket. Jewar and Noida seats in Gautam Buddha Nagar were also won by BJP.

BJP workers said that the visit of Amit Shah is expected to have an impact on all constituencies of Gautam Buddha Nagar besides the adjoining assembly constituencies of Ghaziabad.

The elections to 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be conducted in seven phases starting from February 10.The counting of votes will take place on March 10. .

( With inputs from ANI )

