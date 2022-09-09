Amit Shah in Rajasthan on two-day visit

Jaipur, Sep 9 Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Jaisalmer on late Friday evening on a two-day visit to Rajasthan.

He reached the headquarters of the Border Security Force's Dabla South Sector where he will spend the night at the BSF Officers Institute.

Shah will visit Tanot Mata temple on Saturday morning. After offering prayers, he will perform Bhoomi Pujan of the Tourism Development Centre in the temple premises.

Funds worth Rs 17.67 crore have been approved for the Tanot Mata temple, near the India-Pakistan border, which is planned to be developed for tourism. A weapon exhibition and photo gallery etc. will be set up by BSF for the tourists.

The state Tourism Department had been long making efforts to promote border tourism in the state, and had held several meetings with the Union Tourism Ministry and the BSF. The central ministry had then approved the proposal of Rajasthan Tourism Department to develop Tanot complex for tourists.

Shah will reach Air Force Station Jaisalmer by helicopter at 10.35 a.m., and from there, he will leave for Jodhpur at 11.10 a.m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor