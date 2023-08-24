Amit Shah inaugurates two-day National Security Strategies Conference

New Delhi, Aug 24 With focus on curbing terror activities, cyber attacks, and drugs trafficking, among others, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated the two-day National Security Strategies (NSS) Conference-2023 in the national capital.

On the first day of the conference, deliberations were held on various subjects of national security, including trends in terror and narco-financing in India, use of forensic science in investigation, social challenges, emergency preparedness for nuclear and radiological exigencies and cyber security framework.

More than 750 participants joined the conference from across the country, both physically and virtually.

Among those who attended the conference were the two Ministers of States in the Ministry of Hime Affairs and top officers involved in managing national security issues, including the Union Home Secretary, Deputy NSAs, DGPs, IGPs of all states, UTs and CAPFs.

Interacting with the participants, Shah emphasised upon the crucial role of district-level police officers in managing internal security. He also urged cutting-edge police officers to enhance the use of scientific tools in investigation.

The Home Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to tackle the menace of drugs trafficking, besides other issues relating to security of the citizens of India. Appreciating the work done by different agencies in this area, he urged all the states and agencies to continue taking strong action against drug dealers and networks.

Prior to the commencement of the conference, Shah paid homage by laying a wreath at the Martyrs Column, erected in the memory of those anonymous martyrs who laid down their lives on the line of duty.

Shah will address the concluding session of the conference on Friday.

