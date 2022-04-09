Amit Shah likely to embark on 2-day West Bengal visit from April 16

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal from April 16, which will be his first visit to the state after the last year's Assembly elections, said sources in the BJP.

Shah is likely to hold a series of meetings with the party workers during his visit in the state.

According to sources, the Home Minister is likely to visit the state on April 16 and 17. He is also likely to take part in the programme "Three Bigha Corridor" in Cooch Behar on April 16.

The Union Home Minister is also likely to visit the BSF camp on the India-Bangladesh border, said sources.

Sources further informed that Shah on April 17 is likely to visit Kolkata where he may hold a meeting with the party MLAs and top state leaders of the BJP.

During the meeting, Shah is likely to take details on the internal evaluation of the state committee of the party on the outcome of the Assembly elections.

Notably, the five-member panel set up by the BJP had submitted its report to the Union Home Minister on the Birbhum violence in which nine people were charred to death. In a view of the incidents in Birbhum, discussion on the law and order situation in the state is also likely to take place during the visit of Shah.

