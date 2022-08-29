Amit Shah likely to hold two rallies in Bihar's Seemanchal region

Patna, Aug 29 Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to hold two rallies in the Seemanchal region in Bihar.

The BJP has started preparations for the events, with Shah likely to hold two rallies in Purnea and Kishanganj districts on September 23 and 24.

Seemanchal is considered as Muslim dominated area in Bihar, where the BJP is week. After the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, the BJP's top leadership believes that the road show of Amit Shah on July 31 was the turning point of the sour relationship between the JD-U and BJP in Bihar.

It may be possible that the BJP is wanting to show its might in places where people from the Hindu community are in lesser numbers.

