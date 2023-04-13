Amit Shah reviews J-K security in a high-level meeting in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 13 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in a high-level meeting here in the national capital.

The meeting started at 3 pm at the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbagh Singh and other senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Central Armed Police Forces attended the meeting.

Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, R&AW chief Samant Kumar Goel, National Investigation Agency DG Dinkar Gupta and Central Reserve Police Force Director General SL Thaosen also attended the meeting.

Similar meetings have been chaired by the Home Minister from time to time to review the status of J-K where several civilians and security force personnel are being targeted by militants over the years and several personnel have lost lives in such attacks.

Senior officials of the Government of India, including the officers from J-K also attend the meetings.

The Home Minister in his three-day visit to J-K in October last year had also reviewed the security situation in the Union Territory.

Shah also held a review meeting in New Delhi on December 28, 2022, over the security situation and development aspects of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor